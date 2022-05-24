MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mercedes will have a new city commissioner on Thursday.

The city said because of a recount held on May 22, Armando Garcia beat incumbent commissioner Leonel Benavidez by 128 votes.

Benavidez asked for a recount because of his second-place finish.

“The citizens of Mercedes deserve to trust the election process so that we can all respect the outcome,” Mayor Oscar Montoya said. “We thank the Hidalgo County Elections Department and Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramon for their hard work and professionalism. We are pleased that the vote total has been declared official and thank the hard-working election officials for serving with honesty and integrity.”

Armando Garcia will be sworn in on May 26 during a scheduled special meeting.