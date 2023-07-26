MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes native Tessie Ledesma was in the RGV Tuesday at the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Library reading her latest children’s book, Polly the Possum.

Ledesma said she was inspired to write the book after seeing her sister struggle with mental health issues during the pandemic.

She said that much of our youth struggled to maintain social skills during school shutdowns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I saw her go through some mental health issues, I saw her lose touch with herself. I saw her comparing herself to others and losing track of who she wanted to be versus who she was always meant to be,” she said.

“Self-love is the main focus of the book and in the book, Polly does get bullied because she is a possum. But throughout the story, you find and follow her journey of self-love. Her mom comes and helps her say affirmations every day. ‘I am beautiful, I am strong, I am worthy’ and through that, she gets empowered to find self-love in herself.”

To order a copy of “Polly the Possum” visit Mascot Books.

Rolando Avila contributed to this report.