Mercedes announces Interim Chief of Police

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Police Department has appointed an Interim Police Chief after the retirement of former Chief Roy Quintanilha.

Assistant Chief of Police Blanca Sanchez has been named as the Mercedes Interim Chief of Police effective Dec. 17, according to a release by the City of Mercedes.

Sanchez holds a Master Peace Officer’s License and has held the title of Investigator, Educational Resource Officer, and other Senior Law Enforcement Leader roles over her 30 years of law enforcement and local government experience.

Sanchez started her career in public service with the City of Mercedes in 1987, until she obtained her Peace Officer license and worked for the Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office in 1998.

At the Constable’s Office, she would become Deputy to Chief Deputy Constable until Dec. 2012.

Sanchez made her return to the City of Mercedes in Dec. 2012, where she continued her career and was appointed to Assistant Chief of Police in January of 2021.