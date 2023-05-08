BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez says the Texas Department of Public Safety truck inspections being performed in Cameron County will end at the Los Indios International Bridge.

But he says recent information indicates they will continue at Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville this week.

“This is creating a devastating loss to our economy every day,” Mendez said. “Our local state officials, including Sen. Morgan Lamantia and Rep. Erin Gamez have sent letters to the Governor to end these inspections, but we have not seen any progress for Veterans bridge.”

Mendez says last year’s inspections at the Pharr International Bridge cost the Texas economy several hundred million dollars per day.

“This needs to stop,” Mendez said.