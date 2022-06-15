BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police reported an arrest of two male subjects in relation to a burglary.

Police said Javier Garcia Castillo, 25 and Yahir Flores Lugo 22 were taken into custody by Brownsville Police for the offense of burglary of a coin-operated machine.

The department’s Facebook post said around 2 a.m. on June 10 police responded to a disturbance at the 900 block of East Washington Street.

Officers located four parking meters that were damaged and located several subjects in the area of the break-ins and began an investigation.

Through the city’s downtown video surveillance system, police were advised of the suspects’ clothing. The suspects used a hammer to break the meter and gain access to the coins inside the meters, said police.

The officers at the location took both suspects into custody for the burglaries. Lugo had provided the officers with a false name.

When Lugo was correctly identified it showed he had outstanding warrants out of another agency.

Both were arraigned on June 10.

Javier Garcia Castillo was charged with four counts of burglary of a coin-operated machine ($2,000 for each charge) totaling $8,000.

Yahir Flores Lugo was charged with four counts of burglary of a coin-operated machine ($2,000 for each count) totaling $8,000 and failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, $2,000 Bond.