Memory of fallen veterans remains alive during the holidays

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Wreaths Across America was brought to Harlingen in 2018 by Lenore and John Combs.

This holiday season they say they want to honor and keep the memory America’s fallen military members alive.

“The reason behind it is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families and teach the children, as we are one generation from freedom,” said Lenore Combs.

While across the country many tributes were cancelled due to COVID-19, Harlingen was one of the 2,500 locations able to continue the ceremony on a much smaller scale.

“Our first year this entire area was filled with people, and we’re looking forward to that again next year,” John said.

Following the tribute, volunteers placed 80 wreaths on graves of veterans at the Harlingen City Cemetery.

“She was an army nurse, corps nurse and she passed away Aug. 16, 1930,” Lenore said before placing a wreath. “Emma, we will never forget you. Thank you for your service.”

For some, laying a wreath to honor the deceased for their sacrifice is personal.

“It makes me feel proud and I want to help out because my loved ones are not here in this cemetery, but I know people are doing this in a cemetery in other places so that my loved ones are being remembered,” said volunteer Amanda Carmona.

Jim Tennant serves on the Veterans Memorial Park committee and said he is grateful to have a small part in keeping their memory alive.

“It just means a lot that you can go out here,” he said. “Obviously, a lot of people may not have relatives anymore but you can recognize them and let them know whether they hear us or not that somebody cares. That’s the main thing”