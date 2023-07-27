SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A candlelight vigil will be held tonight to honor the 18-year-old Santa Rosa student who was shot and killed in San Perlita last weekend.

Arturo Sauceda, 18, was a former Santa Rosa ISD student and a member of the Santa Rosa High School football team.

The Santa Rosa ISD Athletic Department is holding a vigil for Sauceda tonight at 8 p.m., at the Santa Rosa Warriors football stadium.

The school district’s football team is inviting friends and the community to pay tribute at what was Sauceda’s favorite place.

According to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office, Sauceda’s stepfather, Jose Villalobos has been charged with murder and aggravated assault for Sauceda’s death and the shooting of his wife, Lidia Villalobos.

Villalobos remains in critical condition and her husband remains in custody.

ValleyCentral will livestream the candlelight vigil on this article at 8 p.m.