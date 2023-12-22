BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The community honored former Brownsville City Commissioner and Municipal Court Judge Ben Neece Friday.

A memorial service was held on Friday at Market Square, where the commissioner would play his guitar along with other fellow musicians.

Neece, a Brownsville City Commissioner and Municipal Court Judge died Dec. 13 after a medical emergency at Gold’s Gym.

He served as the municipal court judge for the city of Brownsville for 32 years before serving as the City Commissioner for District 4 from 2017 to 2021, a post from city commissioner Roy De los Santos stated.

“He had a great big personality never shy to speak his mind was very passionate about so many things from the law to community service and to his music,” De los Santos added.

His funeral will be held Saturday, Dec. 23 at 11:30 a.m.