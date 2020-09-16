Memorial held for causeway collapse after temporary closure

PORT ISABEL, Texas (KVEO) – Port Isabel held a memorial this afternoon for the eight lives lost and four survivors in the 2001 Queen Isabella Causeway collapse.

The accident happened after a barge hit a concert support column, causing a 400-foot section of the causeway to collapse.

The causeway was temporarily closed last night due to a bomb threat.

“It’s very unfortunate that people have this need of trying to alter the memory that was so painful for many, in a way that is so cruel and inhumane,” said Gustavo Moralez, father of a survivor.

Moralez says his son Gustavo was able to roll down his car window and swim to safety. He thanks the first responders who helped his son and continue to help during unfortunate situations.

“I think it’s sad, and I think it’s a sick situation for someone to do that especially on the eve of this remembrance day,” said Lydia Caballero, a South Padre Island resident, on the threat that was made on September 14.

Caballero attends the memorial every year. This year she was reminded that the causeway is a connection that the community can’t afford to sever.

“It is a stark reminder how important this bridge is to us and our life force is actually connected to the bridge,” said Caballero.

Authorities continue investigating Monday night’s incident.