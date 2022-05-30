BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Memorial Day ceremonies were held across the nation, and in Brownsville, the 23rd annual Silent March was held to pay tribute to those who lost their lives while serving the country.

Adan Saldaña, the brother of a fallen U.S. Marine, said it was his first time participating in the event.

“This is something that my mom would do, every year, but since she’s not here anymore, my parents passed away a few years ago, I’m taking up the duty,” he said.

Saldaña’s brother, Cpl. David Saldaña was in a tragic accident in Okinawa Japan where he lost his life while preparing for the Kosovo War.

“For me, I wouldn’t say a happy Memorial Day but my brother died for that reason you know, for us to be free,” he said.

Hundreds of spectators, veterans, and veteran families lined Central Boulevard to watch and salute as the march made its one-mile journey to the Brownsville Veteran’s Park.

“One thing we don’t, we don’t always take into account is the families. The families suffer just as much as anyone else. So, today is just about remembering our veterans, thanking our veterans, and remembering those that fell,” said Brownsville’s mayor, Trey Mendez.

Alonso “Tiny” Barrientes, the founder of the silent march, is a U.S. Marine Veteran and purple heart recipient who organized the event to pay tribute to those who lost their lives serving the country.

“It’s a mile march, it’s not a parade, no honking nothing like that, and today you can see the mass of people that turned out,” said Barrientes.

He said the event has grown over the last 23 years.

“Everybody wants to participate. Good turn out,” said Barrientes.

Barrientes explained that not all of his friends had the chance to make it back home from the Vietnam War, which makes holding the event special to him.

“It makes me even prouder to do this event, for the fallen soldiers, ladies and men that served,” he said.