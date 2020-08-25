Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Memorial created for Mission officer that died of COVID-19

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Mission, Texas (KVEO)—The Mission police department created a memorial to honor and remember a Mission officer that died from COVID-19 complications.

 

Credit: Photojournalist Salvador Castro

People can pay their respects for Mission Police Officer Jorge Cabrera, 42, in front of the police department building.

“The Mission Police Department and our entire community is in mourning following the loss of an officer due to complications from COVID-19,” said a social media post from the department. “A procession was held tonight from Mission Regional to Ric Brown Funeral Home to honor the veteran of the force.”

Mission Mayor Armando Ocaña said officer Cabrera was a godly man who never hesitated to share the word of God.

“He was never ashamed to say he was a believer. He relied on his faith for every decision that he confronted, and he knew that God would never abandon him.” said Mayor O’ Caña in a social media post.

Officer Jorge Cabrera. Credit: Mission Mayor Armando O Cana Facebook page

According to a release from the city, Cabrera was a 12-year veteran with the police department.

