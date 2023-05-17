HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Eight people were transported to a hospital, including six Rio Grande City students, after a rollover in Brooks County.

ValleyCentral spoke with DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo, who said the accident occurred at 3 p.m. Tuesday on FM 755 and County Road 314, west of Encino

There were eight people in total in the van, including six students. Montalvo said they were part of the Rio Grande City baseball team. They were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez said that one person suffered a broken leg in the crash.

Inclement weather was a possibility for the reason of the crash, Montalvo said. Martinez added that the van hydroplaned and rolled over.

Officials with Rio Grande City ISD stated that the students and coaches were not on a school-related activity.