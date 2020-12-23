Members of Mission Fire Department receive doses of Pfizer vaccine

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Over the weekend, the last doses of the first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were given out in the Rio Grande Valley.

Some groups were able to get their vaccine earlier than expected.

Because the Pfizer vaccine requires storage in extremely cold temperatures, around negative 70 degrees Celsius, it must be administered quickly after it is removed from cold storage, if its not administered in time, it cannot be refrozen and must be disposed of.

In an effort to not waste COVID-19 vaccines, places giving out the vaccine like DHR Health and UT Health RGV called upon outside groups when they had extra doses available. One group was members of the Mission Fire Department.

“Once they open that package, they have a six hour window to administer those doses,” explained Justin Longoria, a Lieutenant with the Mission Fire Department. “Mission fire fighters were allowed to fill in the gaps due to the time limit.”

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), the first three groups of people who should receive the COVID-19 vaccine are hospital workers working with COVID patients, long term care workers dealing with vulnerable patients, and EMS workers.

While firefighters are never directly mentioned in the “COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Guiding Principles and Health Care Workers Definition” document released by DSHS that lays out the order in which groups should be inoculated.

In an email sent to KVEO, a DSHS spokesperson clarified that the EMS category does include fire fighters.

You can see the full list of who DSHS says should get the vaccine first by clicking here, as well as who DSHS says will be the first group to get the vaccine when it becomes more widely available by clicking here.

The various medical incidents firefighters are called to often require face to face contact with members of community, putting firefighters at an elevated risk of catching the disease.

“With taking the vaccine it helps us lower the chances of firefighters that enter homes of COVID-19 positive patients from contracting the disease and also spreading it,” said Longoria.

Even non-medical calls could potentially put firefighters in contact with a person who has COVID-19. “It could happen at a gas leak, it could happen at a house fire,” he said.

The potential for any person they encounter at a call to be contagious with the disease is a real danger for firefighters.

“Anybody we deal with, we have to protect ourselves because you don’t know,” said Longoria. “So now our way of doing business has really changed.”

Longoria said Mission Fire Department had around 90% of the firefighters volunteer to receive their vaccine as soon as possible, with the remaining 10% first needing to check with their doctors before getting the vaccine. He hopes the potential danger will be less once more firefighters get their vaccines.

“This allows our fire fighters a peace of mind, you know?” he added. “We’re a little bit safer and we’re helping flatten the curve.”

More vaccines are being shipped, and the first doses of the Moderna vaccine arrive in Texas this week. The full list of locations that will be receiving the vaccine can be found here.