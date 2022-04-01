CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Efforts to get Melissa Lucio off death row continue in Texas.

“The death of Mariah Alvarez was a tragedy but it wasn’t a murder,” said Sandra Babcock, one of Melissa Lucio’s attorneys.

With a little less than a month until Lucio’s execution date, Babcock is asking for a re-trial.

Lucio was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah in 2008. Her lawyers say new evidence could show her innocence.

“There were thousands of pages of records, documents of observations of this family, not a single complaint by any child that they were being abused by Melissa,” said Babcock.

Those documents are some of the new evidence Lucio’s attorneys want the courts to review.

Babcock also stated that the interrogation tactics police officers used were also designed to elicit a confession.

Now, more than 80 Texas Representatives are urging clemency for Lucio, but their time is running out.

“District Attorney Saenz should withdraw the execution date, the court should immediately enter a stay of execution, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles should recommend a reprieve and the governor should grant it,” said Babcock.

During a roundtable discussion Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott briefly spoke on the case.

“The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has not provided a decision to me yet, with that being the case, the law requires, the governor must wait for a decision from the Board of Pardon and Paroles. I’ll make a decision once it comes to me,” said Abbott.

Babcock said they filed for clemency early to allow everyone to review the new evidence. They are hoping a decision will be made soon and not at the last minute.

Lucio’s execution date is set for April 27, 2022.