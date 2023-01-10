HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The jackpot is rising.

The top prize for Tuesday’s Mega Millions could be worth an estimated $1.1 billion, with a cash value option at $568.7 million. The drawing happens at 10 p.m.

Tickets cost $2 each or $3 with the megaplier option.

Mega Millions drawings happen Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. If no one wins Tuesday’s drawing, the jackpot will rollover to Friday, further enriching the ultimate jackpot.

The last drawing, on Jan. 6, had winning numbers of 3, 20, 26, 59, 63 and the gold mega ball was 13. No one hit the jackpot then, which was an estimated $940 million. However, players matched five numbers in Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and twice in New York.

Matching five numbers in Friday’s game was worth $1 million — or $3 million for tickets with the megaplier.