HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Thomas from the Fragile Planet Wildlife Park stopped by with this week’s animal guest, Todd the Crocodile.

Todd is a Morelet’s crocodile also known as the Mexican crocodile. This particular species grows only to about 10 feet compared to other crocodile species.

The species was discovered in Mexico in 1850 by French naturalist Pierre Morelet.

One special feature of crocodiles is the nictitating membrane. It is a transparent or translucent third eyelid seen in some animals that may be pulled over the eye for protection and moisture while remaining visible.

