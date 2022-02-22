RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Primary elections for the Republican and Democrat parties are on March 1.

Texas House of Representatives District 37 was redistricted as a result of the 2020 Census to exclude current Democratic Representative Alex Dominguez.

The new district now includes all of Willacy County and less of the city of Brownsville.

Republican candidate George Rivera said this is an opportunity to better represent the people in the district.

“We have a great opportunity to win this seat and send a conservative to Austin and provide a different mindset for the people of South Texas. And I think they’re ready for it,” Rivera said.

If elected, Rivera said he would work to improve the economic situation in his district and access to healthcare. He would do that by improving access to education for all the people in his district.

“Not just the children, I want to educate the families as well, to get them to a better paying job so they can feel good about themselves and be a part of the society and our district,” he said.

On top of that, Rivera said drainage and infrastructure would be areas he focused on as well.

“I’m very familiar with the infrastructure and drainage needs of the entire district and I’m part of those mitigations so I know exactly what needs to be done to improve those infrastructures,” Rivera said.

Rivera is the current mayor of Palm Valley and he said his experience there, alongside some outside work, helps him understand the needs of his constituents.

“My leadership as mayor, my role as the chair of the small cities of the Rio Grande Valley, and I was appointed also on the board of the small cities of Texas, representing all of the small cities of Texas,” Rivera said.

Valley Central reached out to Janie Lopez, the other Republican candidate for Texas House of Representatives District 37, but she did not respond to our request for comment.