HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tyler Thomas with Fragile Planet Wildlife Park stopped by the ValleyCentral Studios with some crawly insect friends.

Not your typical bug, the Giant Madagascar Hissing Cockroach is a native of the island of Madagascar, just off the southern coast of Africa.

They are herbivorous, meaning they like to eat plant matter as well as being sexually dimorphic, which means the males and females look completely different.

Visit Fragile Planet Wildlife Park for more information on this insect or to inquire about educational classes and visits.

