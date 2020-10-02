Meet the candidates running for local offices in this year’s election

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — With Election Day approaching, KVEO wants to ensure voters are informed on candidates before heading to the polls.

We will highlight four races that have a lot of eyes on them in the Rio Grande Valley.

If you would like us to highlight any other races, leave a comment on the social media posts associated with this post.

Texas State Senator District 27

One of the elections that many people have a close eye on in the RGV is the race for Texas State Senator District 27.

The Texas State Senate District 27 covers all of Cameron, Kenedy, Kleberg, and Willacy counties and a portion of Hidalgo County.

This race features Republican candidate Vanessa Tijerina taking on the incumbent, Democrat Eddie Lucio Jr.

In July, Lucio defeated challenger Sara Stapelton-Barrera in the Democratic primary runoff election to secure his spot as the party’s nominee for the 16th consecutive time.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Tijerina secured the Republican nomination on an unopposed ballot in the March primary election and will run as the first Republican challenger to Lucio since 1994.

The Incumbent

Eddie Lucio Jr. (source: The Texas Senate)

Senator Eddie Lucio’s time as a congressman began in 1991 after winning the seat in the 1990 Gubernatorial Election.

Since his initial victory, Lucio has won re-election 14 times. Although, only once did he face a Republican candidate. That was in 1994 when he defeated challenger Ismael Moran 66 percent to 33 percent.

During his tenure as senator, Lucio has worked to ensure education is a priority in the Rio Grande Valley.

Lucio was born in Brownsville in 1946 and grew up in the border city. He attended Pan American University, a legacy institution of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV).

The Challenger

Vanessa Tijerina (source: Vanessa S. Tijerina campaign Facebook page)

Challenging Lucio in the race for Texas State Senator District 27 is Vanessa Tijerina, running as a Republican.

In 2016, Tijerina ran for congress in the 15th Congressional District of Texas as a Green Party candidate but lost to Vicente Gonzalez.

Tijerina also ran for mayor of Raymondville in 2019 but lost to incumbent Gilbert Gonzales.

She has lived her whole life in the RGV and has worked as a nurse, as well as formerly holding the position of Willacy County Democratic Precinct Chair.

Tijerina graduated from the University of Texas-Pan American, a legacy institution of UTRGV.

Cameron County Sheriff

Cameron County will have a new sheriff for the first time since 2002.

Current sheriff Omar Lucio was defeated by challenger Eric Garza in the Democratic Primary runoff election in July and will vacate the position.

Lucio served two stints as Cameron County Sheriff. He was first elected to the position in 1996 before being defeated by Conrado Cantu in 2000. In 2004, Lucio won election once again and holds the position to this day.

Cantu was later sentenced to prison for protecting drug traffickers, gamblers, and covering up a shootout hostage situation during his time as sheriff.

With Lucio’s time as sheriff running out, two candidates have emerged as possible replacements.

Democratic Candidate

Eric Garza defeated Omar Lucio in July to become the Democratic candidate for Cameron County Sheriff.

Garza served as a district clerk for Cameron County from 2015 to 2019. His other work includes acting as a criminal supervisor from 2000 to 2015.

In between his work with the district clerk’s office, Garza served as a reserve deputy for Cameron County Precincts 1 and 4 from 2010 to 2013 and 2013 to the present, respectively.

Garza grew up in Brownsville and graduated from the University of Texas at Brownsville and Texas Southmost College’s police academy.

Republican Candidate

Challenging Garza is Republican Candidate John Chambers.

Chambers formerly served as Indian Lake Police Chief, a small town in Cameron County.

In 2016, Chambers briefly ran against Omar Lucio in the race for Cameron County Sheriff.

However, Chambers has received support from Lucio in this election.

Both candidates promise to bring change to the sheriff’s office.

Cameron County Constable Precinct 1

In a similar fashion as the sheriff position, Cameron County Precinct 1 will feature a new seat holder.

Current constable Pedro Delagdo was defeated by challenger Norman Esquivel Jr. in the Republican Primary Election in March.

Cameron County Precinct 1 covers Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, Laguna Vista and a portion of Brownsville.

Democratic Candidate

Esquivel will face Democratic candidate Daniel Holland for the position.

The Democractic candidate for this position is Daniel Holland.

Holland’s career in law enforcement began in 2015 as a member of the Cameron County Park Rangers.

Since 2019, he’s worked as a patrol officer for the Port Isabel Police Department.

Holland stresses that if elected, he hopes to give back to the community that he was raised in. He acknowledges that he has first hand knowledge of areas of the precinct that need attention.

Holland grew up in the Laguna Madre area. He graduated from UTB/TSC and later attended the police academy at Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council in Harlingen.

Republian Candidate

Holland’s challenger is Republican candidate Norman Esquivel Jr.

Esquivel formerly worked in the Criminal Investigations Division of the Los Fresnos Police Department and Port Isabel Police Department.

He now works as the Point Isabel I.S.D Police Officer Liaison.

In total, Esquivel has spent 11 years as an officer.

Esquivel was born and raised in Brownsville and graduated from Texas Southmost College’s police academy.

Hidalgo County Sheriff

Another race with a lot of focus is the fight for Hidalgo County Sheriff.

Incumbent Democrat J.E. “Eddie” Guerra looks to hold his position against challenger Ezequiel “Zeik” Jurado.

The Incumbent

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra took over the position in 2014, when the Hidalgo County Commissioner’s Court appointed him for the job after former HC Sheriff Guadalupe “Lupe” Treviño resigned after mounted pressure from the Panama Unit scandal.

Guerra remained sheriff and won re-election in 2016.

Before serving as Hidalgo County Sheriff, Guerra was Hidalgo County Constable for Precinct 4 for five years.

His prior experience involves working with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office as a full-time deputy and the U.S. Customs Drug Task Force.

Guerra was born in McAllen and grew up in the Linn/San Manuel area. He attended Texas A&M University.

The Challenger

Guerra’s challenger is Ezequiel “Zeik” Jurado.

Jurado did not respond to our request for information on his background.

A profile picture on his Facebook account indicates he works for the Palmview Police Department.