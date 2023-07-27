HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Juan Gonzalez is the new Chief of Police for the Pharr Police Department. He recently spoke with ValleyCentral about his beginnings with the department and his future goals for Pharr PD.

Some of the goals of Chief Gonzalez are recruiting and hiring along with the continued training of his officers in crisis and escalation intervention training, as well as the Mental Health Unit.

Another goal for the chief is community engagement. The department will be holding the annual National Night Out on Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 500 N. Jackson Rd.

If interested in job opportunities with law enforcement, visit the Pharr Police Department to find out more about recruiting and hiring.

The application deadline is Aug. 18.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.