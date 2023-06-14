HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With triple-digit temperatures settling in across the Rio Grande Valley, medical experts are urging extreme caution when it comes to heat-related illnesses.

“Even if you’re in the shade, you’re still exposed to that heat,” said Dr. Andrew Phillips, an associate medical director for the ICU at DHR Health.

As temperatures rise this summer Dr. Phillips said several illnesses can be caused by the intense heat.

“Oftentimes we’ll start with heat cramps, people may have heard of that as well. With heat exhaustion, there’s a variation where your core body temperature can start to feel like you’re sick like you have a fever,” said Phillips.

Phillips said heat exhaustion can be self-treated by cooling off and hydrating, but heat stroke could be deadly.

“The incidence of people present to the ER with heat stroke is very low, but it is also very deadly. So once you hit that point, it’s very hard to back up,” he adds.

Phillips says while the elderly are prone to heat stroke, it can affect anyone and it’s important to act quickly when symptoms start.

“Time is a big deal and getting you out of there so EMS is able to start fluids as soon as they get there. The treatment as opposed to waiting that time to drive EMS can start therapy for you when they’re there.” He said.

Rene Perez, director for transportation with South Texas Emergency Care (STEC) says EMS receives an influx of calls this time of year, most dealing with dehydration.

“We’ve seen over the course of the last week or so an increase of emergency calls that are heat-related,” said Perez.

Perez said if you feel any symptoms of heat stroke, call 911.

“Make sure you’re staying hydrated. If you feel like you’re getting sick, find a cool spot to cool off quickly. Worst case scenario if it comes to that it’s a medical emergency, call 911,” Perez said.