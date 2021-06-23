Medical professional urges public to know the warning signs of a heatstroke

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — As heat waves continue throughout the Rio Grande Valley, Dr. Roberto Cruz of the DHR Health Neuroscience Institute said it is important to take care of one’s health to prevent heat strokes.

Dr. Cruz said heat strokes are common when temperatures exceed the 70-degree mark and said it is important for people to know what symptoms to look for.

“You’ll feel like your heart is pounding a little bit more, some flush in your face,” he said.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the following are common symptoms one can experience:

muscle weakness

cramps

dizziness

headaches

confusion

high body temperature

losing consciousness (passing out)

Dr. Cruz said one of the simplest ways to prevent a heat stroke is staying hydrated and recommends everyone to stay indoors during excessive heat waves.

According to Dr. Cruz, all symptoms should be taken seriously. Anyone experiencing a heat stroke is advised to be in a cooler area right away. If symptoms continue or worsens, urgent care is advised.

“Let’s say this is happening or maybe they’re not feeling well, and they go to the restroom and their urine is turning brown for example, that’s a red flag for you because maybe we need to take you to an urgent care or an ER,” he said.

Dr. Cruz also advises those taking medication for chronic conditions to be mindful of heat stroke symptoms because some medications do not allow the body to cool down properly.