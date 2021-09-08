Medical professional gives tips on hydration and heat-related illness

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley temperatures are usually hot, and staying hydrated is important.

Restore Wellness’ Physician Assitant, Stephen Martinez said true hydration is key, especially when outdoors in hot temperatures to avoid any heat illnesses.

He said heat exhaustion can be identified by symptoms like dizziness and headaches.

Martinez explained that heatstroke is also a possibility when exposed to extreme temperatures.

“Heatstroke is when you’re about to pass out. You’re having difficulty breathing, your heart rate increases, and you stop sweating. That’s one of the main major signs of heatstroke, which is life-threatening,” said Martinez.

He recommends relocating a person with those symptoms to a cooler area and have them drink cool liquids.

Martinez said placing a cold towel on a person’s head and ice packs under the armpits or groin area can help when a person is suffering from a heat-related illness.

Although drinking fluids to stay hydrated is important, the quality of hydration is also important, according to Martinez.

He recommends spring water over purified water because spring water has minerals that help the body achieve true hydration.

However, he says there are steps you can take to replenish lost minerals from purified water.

“Put fruit in there, put cucumbers, put lemon, those products contain the minerals we need to make structure water, to make our water alive again, and that’s what we want. It’s something very simple, so clean water and put the right types of elements back into it,” said Martinez.

He also recommends consuming fruits and juicing vegetables for hydration. Some fruits to help with hydration include watermelon, apples, and oranges.

Martinez explained that although sports drinks provide the immediate feeling of quenched thirst, the sugar in the products can cause dehydration.

He said true hydration can help avoid issues like heat exhaustion and heatstroke but also helps with your skin, giving you a more youthful appearance.