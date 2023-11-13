BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Medical Office Building at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville is temporarily closed due to power issues.

According to officials with Valley Baptist Health Systems, the building, which is adjacent to the main hospital building at 1040 W. Jefferson St., is experiencing a “temporary power interruption.”

Due to this issue, staff was assisted in relocating patients from the upper floors to the first floor of the building.

The building is temporarily closed while engineering teams work to resolve the issue.