Medical experts say Super Bowl parties can be super spreader events during pandemic

HARLINGEN, Texas — Rio Grande Valley health experts spoke out on the dangers of hosting a super bowl party during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Jose Campo-Maldonado with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine said the best option this Super Bowl weekend is to remain at home.

Celebrate with only those in your household because parties run the risk of becoming super spreader events.

“You can either stay at home and celebrate it safely or if you decide to go out, make sure you call in advance, make sure that there is not a lot of people in a very crowded environment. Make sure that you can keep your distance and wear a mask,” said Dr. Campo-Maldonado.

Dr. Campo-Maldonado said even with the COVID-19 vaccine it is still important to implement safety precautions as stated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.