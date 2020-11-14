Medical experts say pre-Thanksgiving isolation can prevent spread of COVID-19 ahead of holiday travel

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — As we near the holiday season, health experts advise against travel as the COVID-19 cases in the country are again on the rise.

With less than two weeks to Thanksgiving, if you have plans for holiday travel, UT-Health RGV’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Hobbs says you can greatly reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 by isolating now.

“Therefore, you kind of would know if you’ve done that for two weeks, you’re very unlikely to be transporting COVID with you somewhere.”

Quarantining means avoiding even essential activities.

“Instead of going shopping, have your groceries delivered,” he said. “Instead of going to church, watch it on streaming video.”

While doing so could allow you to celebrate a traditional holiday indoors, Dr. Hobbs says the concern would then be counting on others you’ll be in contact with to do the same.

“The only problem is if you’re coming in contact with other people you don’t know if you’ve done that in the same way you have.”

For this reason, he, along with the Centers for Disease Control, recommends hosting an outdoor gathering.

“The outdoor environment is kind of a natural filter where the wind currents and that huge room that is our planet kind of pulls virus particles away,” Dr. Hobbs.

He says some modes of transportation are safer than others.

“If you’re driving in a car by yourself it is less contact than you would have with other people flying,” he said. “If you’re taking a bus for six hours, its more contact than you would have if you were on a plane for 45 minutes.”

If driving is a possibility, Dr. Hobbs cautions people pack their own food and wear a double layer mask anytime interaction along the route is necessary.

Click here for more CDC recommendations on how to safely celebrate the holidays.