HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fall Prevention Week is a time set aside to raise awareness of the risks and serious injuries that can come with a fall, especially among the elderly.

Physical therapists say many older adults who receive therapy because of falls often have very serious injuries, but the risks can be reduced.

Jennifer Tripkin, the director of the Center for Healthy Aging with the National Council on Aging, says falls among older adults are the leading cause of injury and injury-related deaths, with one in four elderly residents experiencing a fall each year.

“A lot of risk with falls comes about because of age-related decline that might include strength and balance issues, that might include hearing and vision loss. It also is a result of being on several medications, many of which are needed to be on, but they carry some side effects.”

She says there are ways to prevent a fall by speaking to your pharmacist if you feel the medications you are taking make you lose your balance.

“Talking with your physician or health care provider who can do a comprehensive exam and let you know what are the areas that we can improve. But it could also be taking a self-administered quiz.”

Tripkin also suggests seeing a physical therapist if you are feeling weak to help strengthen your muscles.

“We recommend a team approach to fall prevention. That includes physical therapists and the whole healthcare team and it may include occupational therapists, it may include pharmacists, as well as healthcare providers,” she said.

Marilyn Martinez is an occupational therapist in the Rio Grande Valley. She says the majority of patients she sees have serious injuries.

“Most of the falls that we’ve seen cause hip fractures, traumatic brain injuries, and shoulder. Any kind of fractures that we see.”

Martinez says that seeing a physical therapist can be a preventative way to combat a serious fall.

“If somebody’s feeling weak, then I suggest going to their primary care physician and asking their doctor what it is they can do to become stronger and a lot of those times therapy is the answer.”

Tripkin says walking daily or engaging in strength and balance exercises can also reduce your risk of a fall and prevent serious injuries injury.