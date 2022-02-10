EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The medical examiner responsible for conducting the autopsy in an Edinburg homicide case was found to be unlicensed in the state of Texas.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant, it was determined that Dr. Sandra Lyden of the Medical Examiner’s Office in Corpus Christi was not licensed to practice medicine in the state of Texas.

Lyden had performed the autopsy on 47-year-old Yvonne Salas, who was found dead in Edinburg on Dec. 7. The initial autopsy reports indicated that her cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and body.

Adan Roberto Ruiz, 52, was charged with murder. He is accused of beating Salas to death at their residence in a mobile home at the 1400 block of N. Closner Blvd.

A separate autopsy report weeks later involving a different woman led to doubt of Lyden.

According to the search warrant, a 27-year-old woman who died from a C6/C7 neck fracture had her death preliminarily ruled a “homicide.” Corpus Christi Police Detective Jason Smith, who was assigned to investigate, questioned her medical findings and Lyden was “not able to give a proper explanation for her medical opinions.”

A second opinion was sought, and the body was transported to Georgetown, Texas for an independent autopsy. The second autopsy was performed by Dr. Chundru, who stated the cause of death was not homicide but was from natural causes.

The search warrant stated that Dr. Adel Shaker, who was the Chief Medical Examiner in Nueces County, said he was present during the autopsy and agreed with Lyden’s diagnosis and findings.

The warrant also stated that Shaker was aware that Lyden was not licensed to practice medicine in the state of Texas.

According to NBC affiliate KRIS6, Shaker submitted a letter of retirement on Jan. 27. KRIS6 also reported that Lyden was fired on Jan. 14.

Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. sent ValleyCentral a statement in regards to the situation.

“At this time, I can confirm that only one case was handled by this individual, related to a homicide case investigated by the City of Edinburg Police Department,” the statement from Rodriguez reads.

The statement continues:

“We understand there were concerns raised as to the Chief Medical Examiner’s oath of office. However, there are no questions regarding the Chief Medical Examiner’s credentials to practice medicine in Texas, and at this time we are not aware of any issues related to any autopsies he may have conducted for the county of Hidalgo.”

Nueces County District Attorney Mark A. Gonzalez told KRIS6 that criminal cases could be at risk.

“I can only say that any autopsy could potentially be compromised,” Gonzalez said.