BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 52-year-old medical director from San Antonio was sentenced Wednesday in connection to a $150 million hospice fraud scheme.

Jesus Virlar-Cadena was sentenced to slightly more than four years in federal prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

According to the release, Virlar-Cadena served as the medical director for the company Merida Group, a large health care company operating in dozens of locations across the state.

Virlar-Cadena was a physician himself, but had his license suspended by the Texas Medical Board.

Evidence shown at the trial revealed that the Merida Group marketed hospice programs and enrolled patients with long-term incurable diseases, such as Alzheimers and Dementia. The company enrolled patients with limited mental capacities, who lived at group homes, nursing homes or other housing projects, the U.S. Attorney’s office stated.

“In some instances, Merida Group marketers falsely told patients they had less than six months to live,” the release stated. “They also sent chaplains to the patients based on the false pretense they were near death.”

The Merida Group hired Virlar-Cadena and other medical directors but made payment of their director fees contingent upon the agreement to certify unqualified patients for hospice. In addition to the payments, the release states that Virlar received luxury trips, bottle service at nightclubs and other perks.

Virlar-Cadena certified more than $18 million in false hospice services as part of the $150 million conspiracy.

Several co-conspirators were also convicted and sentenced as part of the scheme: 53-year-old Rodney Mesquias of San Antonio was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 52-year-old Henry McInnis of Harlingen was sentenced to 15 years. A third man, Francisco Pena was convicted in October 2019 but has since died.

As part of Virlar-Cadena’s sentencing, he was also ordered to pay $9 million in restitution and $9 million in forfeiture.