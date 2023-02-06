HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Severe medical complications in pregnancies and childbirth are on the rise.

According to health officials at Valley Baptist Medical Center, Texas has the eighth-highest maternal mortality rate in the country, with 35 deaths per 100,000 births. Nearly one in four women in Texas don’t have health insurance, which is over double the percentage for the rest of the country.

The maternal mortality and morbidity review committee report estimates that up to 90% of the deaths may have been preventable. Hispanics make up the majority of uninsured Texans, with nearly two-thirds of the total. According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, severe medical complications from pregnancy and childbirth also increased between 2018 and 2020, from 58 to 72 cases per 10,000 deliveries.

“We see a lot of comorbidities with our Hispanic population,” said Miriam Longoria, director of women’s services at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlinge. “So these moms typically tend to have hypertension, they tend to have diabetes, and they tend to be obese. And what happens a lot with maternal morbidity and mortality, the majority of these deaths occur from cardiovascular disease. So that is prevalent in all of our Hispanic population.

According to Heart.org, during the first year of the pandemic in 2020, many pregnant women avoided clinics. So even though we saw an increase in births, mothers weren’t getting the prenatal care they needed to ensure a healthy delivery.

Regular prenatal care throughout pregnancy helps to catch potential dangers early. Women who suspect they may be pregnant should schedule a visit to their healthcare provider as soon as possible.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, a majority of Hispanics are uninsured, making it more difficult for them to access the necessary care needed during pregnancy.

“Four to five deaths in the state of Texas alone are entirely preventable,” Longoria said. “So just, it’s key to get in early to see an OB doctor when you find out that you’re pregnant and find out what resources are available to you. And just following up on that, making sure that you have a good support system at home and that you’re ready to bring this new baby into your life.”