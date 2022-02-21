MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Feb. 19 the McAllen High School Mariachi Oro was crowned the 5A State Champions at the 2022 TAME Mariachi State Finals in San Antonio.

This marks the 7th state title for Mariachi Oro who won in the Class 5A Division which is considered the toughest division for mariachi music.

In a year where the mariachi was rebuilding and taking the stage with over 65% new members, some playing their instruments for the very first time and most of them never having experienced mariachi music before this school year.

According to the staff, the band put on a completely heartfelt, energetic, riveting, and outstanding performance to capture the state title among incredible groups from across Texas.

This comes right after Mariachi Oro also had 2 of its members selected to the 2022 TMEA All-State Mariachi Ensemble where they were the only school in the state to boast two first chair spots, violin and vihuela.

This young group has performed above the expectation and is just getting started so it is definitely exciting to see the progress and what they’ll do when they become seasoned veterans at their craft, said the mariachi staff.

McHi Mariachi Oro is under the direction of Alex Treviño, Bernardo Aldava, and Neri Fuentes. Principal is Albert Canales, Fine Arts Director is Debra Loya, and Superintendent is Dr. J.A. González.