HARLINGEN,, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McDonald’s in Harlingen welcomed back an employee after his fight against cancer.

Josiah Zavala, a junior at San Benito High School, was working at a local McDonald’s when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Zavala was forced to leave his job, but stayed at McDonald’s namesake charity “the Ronald McDonald House of South Texas in Corpus Christi,” according to a press release.

He received treatment for several months at Driscoll Children’s Hospital before announcing that he beat his cancer.

Zavala has now returned to the Valley, and was greeted with a welcome back party at the restaurant.