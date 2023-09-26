HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McDonald’s locations in South and Central Texas will be adding two limited-edition sauces next month.

According to a press release, McDonald’s will roll out its new “Sweet & Spicy Jam” and “Mambo Sauce” starting Oct. 9.

The Sweet & Spicy Jam is described as a red pepper dipping sauce with a “tongue-numbing” Szechuan peppercorn kick, with added heat from cayenne pepper. This will be the first breakfast-inspired dipping sauce to hit U.S. locations.

The Mambo Sauce is said to be tomato-based, with a combination of sweet, spicy and vinegar sauce. The flavor is inspired by the Washington D.C. area staple sauce.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s began offering Big Mac sauce on a limited-time basis.