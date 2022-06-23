HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McDonald’s restaurants across Texas will donate a percentage of sales to the families of the Uvalde shooting.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today McDonald’s across Texas will donate 10% of sales to the Uvalde Fund and the Robb School Memorial Fund.

The Uvalde Fund can be found via Facebook at Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio, Texas.

“Our hearts are with those in Uvalde following the unspeakable tragedy in their community,” an Uvalde McDonald’s Facebook post read. “We can’t take away their pain, but we want to help these families in any way we can.”