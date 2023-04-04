MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Big Macs and Happy Meals will soon be around the corner for residents of Mercedes.

McDonald’s will be opening its doors in the Queen City later this summer.

The well-known golden arches chain restaurant will be located at the 216. N. Texas, just south of the expressway and across the street from H-E-B.

Construction has begun and will include 2,337 sq. ft. space, free WiFi, charging stations, two 24 hour drive-thru ordering posts, curbside pickup and 24 hour drive thru.

The restaurant will also employ 80 people.

“McDonald’s will invest a total of $2.5 million dollars in land and construction as well as additional $1.3 million in inventory,” Mercedes city officials said in a news release.

A total of $31,000 of city property tax revenues and an estimate of $40,000 city sales tax revenues will be generated, according to city officials.

The project is scheduled to be completed by late July and have its grand opening in August.

The owner of the franchisee, Hector De La Garza, says he’s excited for the new McDonald’s restaurant in Mercedes. De La Garza has owned several restaurants in Mexico and this will be his second location in the Valley.