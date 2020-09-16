McDonald’s offering free six-piece McNuggets Wednesday

This Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 photo shows the exterior of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mebane, N.C. McDonald’s reports financial earns on Tuesday, Oct. 22. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Only on Wednesday, Sep. 16. All the McDonald’s locations across the United States is offering a buy-one-get-one free deal.

This comes after the launch of Spicy McNuggets. The fast food chain is offering a “spicesurance” deal so you can get free regular nuggets in case you can’t handle the heat.

The special has been dubbed “Spicesurance” and will only available on the McDonald’s mobile app.

The brand new spicy McNuggets are coated with cayenne and chili peppers.

The deal is good only today and only through the McDonald’s app.

