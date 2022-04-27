RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McDonald’s will celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week!

The restaurant chain said in a news release, in honor of Rio Grande Valley teachers, McDonald’s is offering a free Medium Size Iced or Hot Coffee or Soft Drink to educators as a token of gratitude for all they do for their students and communities.

All teachers and educators can receive their Free Coffee or Soft Drink on May 2 through 6 with a valid school ID and no purchase is necessary.

This offer is available at McDonald’s restaurants throughout the Rio Grande Valley.