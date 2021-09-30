McDash provides meals to students enrolled virtually

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD initiative, McDash, ensures remote learners get free meals.

McAllen ISD will use its new initiative to ensure children receive free nutritious meals, as students qualify for online learning under Senate Bill 15

The school district will offer this program to all children even if they do not attend school in person, as meals are part of their normal school experience.

McDash delivers meals to the child’s home and serves not only the students but also siblings under 18 years old.

Meals are delivered to the homes, parents receive a text notification that the meal is outside in an effort to keep everything safe and free of contact.