MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Taste McAllen is back thanks to the McAllen Chamber of Commerce.

The event, on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns on May 3 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the McAllen Convention Center Oval Park.

Taste McAllen is the premiere food festival of South Texas where guests can enjoy mouth-watering signature bites from over 20 local chefs, top-rated food trucks, independent and chain restaurants unique to our region.

The mission of Taste McAllen is to support and highlight the restaurant community’s diverse culinary talents of the region. The restaurant lineup includes 5A Ronda, Bella Mia, Bonhomia, Costa Mesa, Curry Box, Joelen’s, La Jaiba, Macaroni Grill, Ronin Ramen Noodle Bar, University Draft House, Wing Barn, Palenque and Fazoli’s, along with many others.

Individual tickets are $75 each. Attendees can enjoy signature bites from all the participating vendors, along with beer, wine, and soft drinks included with General Admission access. Live music, photo opportunities, a champagne wall, and other activations will also be available.

VIP Sponsors will receive access to a specially designated area with a food presentation by award-winning restaurateur Chef Larry Delgado from House, Wine & Bistro, SALT-New American Table and Salomé on Main. Delgado is also serving as the Chair for Taste McAllen 2023.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://bit.ly/2023taste (service fees will apply) and at the McAllen Arts Performing Center Box Office or the McAllen Convention Center with waived processing fees.

“It took a lot of moving parts and people to bring it back to life and we are thrilled to showcase the community’s culinary diversity,” said Jorge Sanchez, Vice President of Economic Development.

Sponsors include McAllen International Airport, the City of McAllen, Ruby Red Hospitality, Clark Chevrolet and supporter Explore McAllen.

For more information or to sponsor, contact Jorge Sanchez at 956-682-2871 or email jsanchez@mcallenchamber.com.