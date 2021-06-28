McAllen Fire Union, city commissioners approve Collective Bargaining Agreement

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The McAllen Firefighters Association and International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2602 approved a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the City of McAllen.

The previous CBA was set to expire on September 30, 2021. After several months of negotiating the McAllen city manager and city attorney reached a new CBA with the McAllen Fire Union.

“Our firefighters are very important to the McAllen City Commission,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said in a statement. “It is important to invest in our first responders, not just with compensation, but in equipment, resources, training, and anything that helps make their job of protecting us better and easier.”

McAllen City Commissioners approved the CBA during its regular city meeting on Monday. Once finalized, the new CBA between the City of McAllen and the fire union will remain in place until September 30, 2025.

“I’m pleased that the members of the McAllen Firefighters association have overwhelmingly passed the proposed 2021-2025 CBA by a majority of 99.16% in favor and 0.84% against,” said MFA Local 2602 General President Robert Lock in a statement. “On behalf of the whole executive board and membership, we’re pleased with the final contract. The negotiation atmosphere remained pleasant from start to finish.”

An official signing ceremony date will be announced later this week.