McAllen’s Fiesta de Palmas returns for 15th year

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fiesta de Palmas returned this year making it the fifteenth anniversary in McAllen.

The McAllen Convention Center’s director, Yajaira Flores, said the event has grown from a single-day event to three days.

“This event really represents art, it represents culture, and it represents who we are at our core. It really is just celebrating who we are. It’s just a big celebration, it’s a big fiesta.”

The event features food, music, entertainment, and fun for the whole family, according to Flores.

“We have over 40 food vendors and we have over 60 artisans that come from different places,” said Flores.

She said the vendors come from the Rio Grande Valley and the interior of Mexico.

Flores explained the event had to make changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“Last year in the midst of the pandemic we did host a socially distant Fiesta de Palmas. It was a fantastic event, we had different versions of it,” she said.

She explained the socially distant event included virtual performances and drive-by food booths.

This year, the event is taking place both indoors and outdoors and has more activities and entertainment.

“We do still have the outdoor portion of Fiesta de Palmas. So, if people don’t feel comfortable coming indoors, we still have a lot of options for people to be able to entertain themselves and to be entertained by everything that Fiesta de Palmas has to offer,” said Flores.

The Treviño family of Harlingen visited the event for a second year and said they skipped last year because of the pandemic.

“We’re mostly here for the kid stuff for him, and then maybe just enjoy music for us,” said Mari Treviño.

She explained her family felt safer this year and decided to attend again.

“We’ve tried to keep away, but now we’re vaccinated. So, we kind of feel a little comfortable,” said Treviño.

The yearly event also included dinosaur exhibits, educational activities, and animal interactions.

Flores explained that a pumpkin patch and an Octoberfest called “Octubrefest” were added to the event this year.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds of the pumpkin patch are going to the Make a Wish foundation, a hundred percent of the Octubrefest are going to McAllen Rotary and that is dedicated funds for scholarships within the community,” she said.

Flores explained there are plans to continue the tradition of Fiesta de Palmas in McAllen.

“We’re planning on perfecting the event and making it bigger and better and you know looking at the things that we have done and seeing how we can make them and improve them over the years to make this event even greater,” she said.

For more information on Fiesta de Palmas, you can visit their website.