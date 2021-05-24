McAllen works on storm sewer improvements

The City of McAllen is working on storm sewer improvements along Quamasia Avenue between N. 2nd Street and N. “C” Street, as part of the 2018 Bond Election Drainage Improvement Projects.

The city’s news release said due to the related construction, the intersection of N. 2nd Street at Quamasia Avenue will be closed to thru traffic between Violet Avenue and Nolana Avenue beginning Wednesday, May 26 through Friday, May 28. Residents will still be able to access their homes and places of business.

The city urges motorists to find alternate routes during the road closure and exercise extreme caution and patience when traveling along in the area.

Delays and congestion is expected.

For the status of this project, please visit City of McAllen Engineering Department and click on the projects link.