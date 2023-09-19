MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen city officials welcomed two former Dallas Cowboys players who will make a guest appearance at this year’s McAllen Holiday Parade.

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and three-time Pro Bowler Tony Hill were welcomed at the McAllen International Airport, also officially known as the South Texas Airport of the Dallas Cowboys.

Irvin and Hill are two of the special guests for the 10th anniversary of the McAllen Holiday Parade alongside hosts Mario Lopez and Linda Tovar.

“The City of McAllen and the Rio Grande Valley are diehard Cowboys fans,” Carina Jimenez, Deputy Director of Programs with the City of McAllen said. “So, what else but to bring these Cowboys to our home?”

Irvin says he loves visiting the Rio Grande Valley to meet Cowboys fans and is excited to meet more fans during the parade.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Irvin said. “There’s nothing like that kind of fan base.”

Tickets for the McAllen Holiday Parade are now available online.

The McAllen Holiday Parade returns for its 10th year anniversary Saturday, December 2.