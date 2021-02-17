McAllen warming centers to become overnight shelters

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—The city of McAllen announced they are opening the doors to two community centers to serve as warming centers for residents needing to recharge themselves or use restrooms facilities.

On Wednesday, beginning at 6 p.m., both Las Palmas Community Center and Palm View Community Center will convert to overnight shelters for individuals or families needing shelter, warmth and food.

“The continued extreme temperatures that have affected the entire state have caused power outages in our area that have impacted our residents’ ability to stay safely and warmly in their homes,” said McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez, P.E. “By turning our warming centers into overnight shelters, we hope that this will help alleviate the burden of families trying to protect their loved ones.”

The city said COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to and will include a limit to the number of people and family units to allow social distancing.

The centers will provide a dinner meal, but snacks and other refreshments will be allowed to be brought into the shelter.

A health screening for COVID-19 will be given during registration and the temperatures of those seeking shelter will be checked

Pets will not be allowed and individuals should bring all prescription medications and blankets, if they wish.

For more information, please contact the centers directly. Las Palmas Community Center, located at 1921 N. 2th St. can be reached at (956) 681-3350 or Palm View Community Center, located at 3401 Jordan Rd. can be reached at (956) 681-3360.

The two locations will continue to serve as warming centers for the community for Thursday, February 18, 2021.