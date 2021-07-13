McAllen Veteran Affairs to host free produce distribution

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Veteran Affairs Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System in partnership with RGV Food Bank will host a drive-thru food distribution.

Recipients must present a valid VA identification card to receive the free produce, according to its Facebook event.

Organizers request attendees to not exit their vehicles to maintain a safe social distance, and masks will be mandatory.

The distribution will take place on Wednesday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the McAllen VA Clinic.

All donations will be placed in the trunk or bed of the vehicles. Only two families are allowed per vehicle.

For more information contact Yara Doyle at (956) 904-4533.