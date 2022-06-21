MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen reported updates on construction activities ahead of the opening of the new direct connector from Edinburg to McAllen (DC4). The opening of DC4 is scheduled to take place overnight on Saturday, June 25.

According to the city, along I-2 various ramp changes and traffic shifts happened in recent weeks. The ramp changes were necessary as the project advances into the next phase of construction.

Construction activities continue for the braided ramp substructures in McAllen between Jackson Road and Jackson Avenue.

Drainage operations on southbound I-69C were recently completed and crews are currently working on paving operations for new entrance and exit ramps in the area.

The news release said drivers can expect upcoming permanent ramp changes on southbound I-69C. In the next few weeks, a new entrance and a new exit ramp will be opening between Nolana Loop and Sioux Road in Pharr.

The current exit ramp 1C to SH495 and the entrance ramp just south of Nolana Loop will be permanently closed once the new ramps open to traffic.

In McAllen, crews will begin working on superstructures for the braided ramp and on substructures for the Jackson Avenue bridge widening. The westbound frontage road will continue to be closed nightly between Jackson Road and Jackson Avenue.

To minimize the impact on the traveling public, necessary lane closures will continue to be implemented nightly, when possible. Additional details will be distributed when advisories are released.

The city reminds motorists that construction activities are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen events that may occur.