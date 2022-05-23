MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen tops the list in the south to retire on Social Security.

According to the Daily Magazine, McAllen is best for retirees because the average monthly Social Security benefit for an individual is $1,618 to $3,236 for a couple.

Rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment according to ApartmentList and livability scores from AreaVibes, livability scores are calculated using factors like crime, schools and local amenities.

According to the survey McAllen has a place among the three lowest average rents at $613 per month and a place among the three cities with the lowest living costs.

At 81, it has the best livability score of the bunch and is the only one over 80.