MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen is taking its Fiesta de Palmas festival to a new level.

According to its news release, the city’s iconic digital Christmas tree will be transformed into the world’s largest Catrina light show, fittingly called, “Ca-Tree-na,” paying homage to the Mexican holiday tradition of Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

La Catrina is a sacred symbol rooted in Mexican culture that symbolizes the way Mexican people see death and the afterlife. She represents the choice Mexican people make to honor and celebrate the lives of those they’ve lost instead of focusing on the fact that they are gone forever, the news release stated.

“McAllen has always been at the forefront of innovation, and the Ca-Tree-na is a testament to our city’s creative spirit,” said Mayor Javier Villalobos. “This dazzling fusion of cultures is a true reflection of our diverse and vibrant community.”

Fiesta de Palmas, with the Ca-Tree-na as the centerpiece, will run from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22 at the McAllen Convention Center.

For tickets, a schedule of activities, and more information visit www.fiestadepalmas.com or follow Fiesta de Palmas on social media.