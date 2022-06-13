MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – McAllen commissioners are proposing to re-district commissioner’s districts.

According to recent census data, commissioners have held two workshops to re-write maps of commissioners’ districts to serve equal population sizes.

Monday night at the commissioner’s court, there was a public hearing where residents could express ideas for redistricting.

Those who were present expressed support.

“I am grateful that you hired a third-party law firm to help you with the redistricting plan,” said Mark Murray, a McAllen resident.

Murray said he followed the planning process from the beginning and believes the changes are productive.

“I also want to thank city attorney Isaac Tawil for creating a secondary plan that accounts for potential population growth so you have options from which to choose,” said Murray.

Other residents said having the material online was helpful for citizens to understand the process.

“It’s been very helpful, the fact that everything is online has made it very easy for the citizens to look at,” said one resident.

The changes come after the census found that McAllen’s population has grown, according to the city’s attorney Isaac Tawil.

“To summarize briefly, at the first workshop the city commission heard information related to the release of the census data. And looked at preliminary plan to prepare,” said Tawil.

Tawil explained there is a list of requirements to follow in order to legally re-district.

Including:

-Use Identifiable Boundaries

-Maintain Communities of Interest

-Use whole voting precincts when possible

-Base the plan on existing districts

-Adopt districts of relatively equal size in population

-Drawing districts that are compact and continuous

-Keeping existing incumbent officials in their existing districts

-Comply with the Federal Voting Rights Act

No action was taken by the commission tonight, though they will vote on a new map in a future meeting.