McAllen makes ‘exciting’ announcement about upcoming holiday parade

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen will be having a press conference to make an announcement on the upcoming McAllen Holiday Parade.
City officials will be present at the event.
Last month, parade organizers announced the South Padre Island Convention & Visitors’ Bureau as a sponsor of the parade.
The 2021 McAllen Holiday Parade theme will represent McAllen’s love of music and movement, which has inspired many to celebrate the year’s festivities with a theme that “unites tradition, fun, and holiday spirit.”
The parade will open with a musical extravaganza which will have a-rockin’ new spin on holiday classics while McAllen’s giant balloon twirling tradition, returns.
The new announcement will be streamed LIVE in this article at 10 a.m.