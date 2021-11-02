McAllen makes ‘exciting’ announcement about upcoming holiday parade

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen will be having a press conference to make an announcement on the upcoming McAllen Holiday Parade.

City officials will be present at the event.

Last month, parade organizers announced the South Padre Island Convention & Visitors’ Bureau as a sponsor of the parade.

The 2021 McAllen Holiday Parade theme will represent McAllen’s love of music and movement, which has inspired many to celebrate the year’s festivities with a theme that “unites tradition, fun, and holiday spirit.”

The parade will open with a musical extravaganza which will have a-rockin’ new spin on holiday classics while McAllen’s giant balloon twirling tradition, returns.

The new announcement will be streamed LIVE in this article at 10 a.m.